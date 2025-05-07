Operation Sindoor: 'Abhi Picture Baki Hain...' Says Former Chief Of Army Staff Manoj Naravane After India Strikes Pakistan

MENAFN - Live Mint)Former Indian Army Chief of Staff Manoj Naravane today in a post on social media warned that Operation Sindoor is only a glimpse of India's action.

“Abhi picture baki hai...” Manoj Naravane, who was the 28th Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). This came hours after Indian defence strikes at multiple locations in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor to target terror targets.

As per media reports, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan is meeting and briefing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the South Block; and the minister is likely to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon, sources told ANI.

The Ministry of External Affairs held a press briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' at 10.30 am on May 7, with women officers, Wing Commader Vyomika Singh and Col Sofiya Qureshi, addressing the media.

Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes at terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), targetting nine areas and codenaming the strike 'Operation Sindoor.'

The strike comes two weeks after terrorist attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists and including one Nepali citizen.

In the press briefing, Wing Commader Vyomika Singh and Col Sofiya Qureshi said that with Operation Sindoor“India exercised its right to respond and preempt as well as deter more such cross-border attacks”.

“These actions were measured, non escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India,” the statement read.

It added that the UN Security Council on April 25, 2025 issued a press statement on the Pahalgam terror attack which noted the“need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice” and thus, India's latest actions should be seen in this context.

The Indian strikes on Pakistan came after days of escalating tensions and Pakistan's downgraded diplomatic relations with India after the worst-ever terror attack on civilians in twenty-five years in Pahalgam 's Baisaran valley that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.