Concert Of Ukrainian Music Took Place In Japan

The Tokyo Fuji Art Museum successfully hosted a concert of Ukrainian music for more than 300 listeners, including folk songs in choral performance, works by Mykola Lysenko, Mykola Kropyvnytskyi, Mykola Skoryk, R. Hlier and other composers.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Embassy of Ukraine in Japan.

The concert was held as part of the exhibition“Cultural Heritage of Ukraine - Communication with the World”, which runs in the museum from April 12 to June 22.

Before the event, Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Japan Oleksandr Semeniuk addressed the audience with a welcoming speech.

“Culture is our voice, which sounds despite the war and enemy disinformation. It conveys what words cannot always express - truth, pain, hope and dignity,” he said.

The audience gave a standing ovation to the performers, including the Dukachi art studio at the Kraiany NGO, opera singer and bandura player Oksana Stepaniuk, violinist Chie Sawada, cellist Hlib Tormachev, and pianist Kaya Kido.

The concert was organized by the team of Ukraine House Japan and the staff of the Tokyo Fuji Art Museum, in particular the project curator Ms. Mikako Hiraia.

“We are grateful to our talented artists who repeatedly take to the stage in different parts of Japan to introduce the Japanese public to Ukrainian music culture and demonstrate the indomitable spirit of our people through art,” the embassy said.







Also, gratitude was expressed to the NGO“Kraiany” for accompanying the wounded defenders of Ukraine who are currently undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in Japan and attended the concert as honored guests.

Photo: Olena Kushnarova