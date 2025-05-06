Threats Against Panama President Mulino On Social Media Have Been Inciting The Population To Commit Acts Of Violence -
According to the judges, in this case, the defendant's actions jeopardized the personal safety of others and determined that he was a flight risk and potentially harming others. At the hearing, the specialized prosecutor for organized crime, Emeldo Márquez, requested preventive detention, considering the defendant a risk to society. On April 5, Moreno de León was arrested in Aguadulce, Coclé province, after spreading threats against President Mulino on social media and inciting the population to commit acts of violence. The arrest was made by agents from the Judicial Investigation Directorate (DIJ), who were able to identify him through his social media accounts. The crime of glorifying a crime, regulated in Article 390 of the Penal Code, is punishable by one to three years in prison or the equivalent in fines. This article establishes that anyone who publicly incites the commission of a crime shall be punished with this penalty.
