Summit 7 Launches Commander: A Managed GRC Advisory Service For Sustainable Compliance
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit 7, a leading cybersecurity, compliance, and managed services provider for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), has announced the launch of Commander , its Managed Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Advisory Service. Commander provides long-term strategic guidance and hands-on support to help Department of Defense (DoD) contractors build and maintain a fully compliant, audit-ready cybersecurity program.
Commander is built around a 100% shared responsibility model, ensuring that every NIST SP 800-171a assessment objective is supported, influenced, or owned by Summit 7. Through a clearly defined Shared Responsibility Matrix (SRM), Commander enables federal contractors to approach CMMC and NIST 800-171 compliance as a partnership, not a solo effort.
"Commander is the third pillar in our managed services portfolio, joining Guardian (MSP) and Vigilance (MSSP)," said Scott Edwards, CEO of Summit 7. "It transforms compliance from a one-time project into an ongoing, collaborative mission."
Commander advisors provide step-by-step oversight across the compliance lifecycle-from gap assessments and documentation support to audit preparation and ongoing program management. The service is designed to integrate seamlessly with Summit 7's managed IT and security offerings, providing a unified solution for long-term compliance readiness.
"Commander helps defense contractors create a compliance program that can navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment with confidence," said Jason Sproesser, Director of Product Management for Compliance Services. "It delivers sustainable, expert-led compliance leadership before, during, and after CMMC Level 2 certification."
To learn more about Commander, visit .
About Summit 7
Summit 7 is the trusted partner for DoD cybersecurity, compliance, and managed services, with the largest team of certified experts in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). Specializing in NIST 800-171 and CMMC compliance, Summit 7 supports proactive, excellence-driven federal contractors in securing their systems and achieving regulatory readiness.
