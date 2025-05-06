Trucordia Acquires Huffman Insurance To Expand East Coast Presence

LINDON, Utah, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia today announced it has acquired the insurance business of Huffman Insurance, a respected provider of personal and commercial insurance solutions with offices across Virginia, including locations in Lexington, Staunton, and Covington.

"We're excited to bring Huffman Insurance's long-standing tradition of client service and community commitment into Trucordia," said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia. "Their strong reputation, deep roots in Virginia, and dedication to delivering exceptional insurance solutions make Huffman Insurance a perfect fit for our growth strategy and vision for the future."

Huffman Insurance has been serving businesses and individuals for over 50 years. What began as a family-owned agency in historic Lexington, Virginia, has grown to multiple offices staffed by experienced insurance professionals. Huffman Insurance provides a full range of insurance solutions, including auto, home, business, and life. The business is deeply committed to supporting the communities where it operates, understanding that good business means not only serving customers but also investing in local neighborhoods.

Through the acquisition pillar of its transformational growth strategy, Trucordia is focused on joining forces with successful businesses like Huffman Insurance that are seeking to expand their capacity and enhance client services. Trucordia is building the next great insurance brokerage by uniting more than 5,000 professionals nationwide to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for clients, team members, and partners.

About Trucordia

Trucordia, formerly PCF Insurance Services, is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #19 on Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2024 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia for more information.

SOURCE Trucordia

