SAPPHIRE & RUBY BALLS MINIATURE WITH PRECISE SPHERICITY
Suitable for a wide variety of applications, Meller Sapphire & Ruby Balls exhibit zero porosity and have surface finishes of 20-10 scratch-dig or better. They have a 0.2 coefficient-of-friction, a refraction index of 1.76 microns at 20oC and are non-magnetic. These versatile balls can also be drilled and precision ground into miniature plano-convex lenses.
Meller Sapphire and Ruby Balls are priced according to material, size, and quantity; delivered from stock. Samples are available upon request.
For more information contact:
Meller Optics, Inc.
Craig Schweriner, Marketing
120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001
Providence, RI 02940
(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519
e-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.
