SAPPHIRE & RUBY BALLS MINIATURE WITH PRECISE SPHERICITY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Meller Sapphire & Ruby Balls are offered in 42 inch and metric sizes from 0.1 mm to 0.5" dia. with 0.000025" sphericity and ±0.0001" basic diameter tolerance and feature Mohs 9 hardness. Capable of withstanding up to 50,000 psi, these robust, chemically inert miniature balls have a 2,000oC melting point, are biocompatible, and provide excellent optical transparency.

Suitable for a wide variety of applications, Meller Sapphire & Ruby Balls exhibit zero porosity and have surface finishes of 20-10 scratch-dig or better. They have a 0.2 coefficient-of-friction, a refraction index of 1.76 microns at 20oC and are non-magnetic. These versatile balls can also be drilled and precision ground into miniature plano-convex lenses.

Meller Sapphire and Ruby Balls are priced according to material, size, and quantity; delivered from stock. Samples are available upon request.

