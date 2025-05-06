Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SAPPHIRE & RUBY BALLS MINIATURE WITH PRECISE SPHERICITY

2025-05-06 09:31:27
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Meller Sapphire & Ruby Balls are offered in 42 inch and metric sizes from 0.1 mm to 0.5" dia. with 0.000025" sphericity and ±0.0001" basic diameter tolerance and feature Mohs 9 hardness. Capable of withstanding up to 50,000 psi, these robust, chemically inert miniature balls have a 2,000oC melting point, are biocompatible, and provide excellent optical transparency.

Suitable for a wide variety of applications, Meller Sapphire & Ruby Balls exhibit zero porosity and have surface finishes of 20-10 scratch-dig or better. They have a 0.2 coefficient-of-friction, a refraction index of 1.76 microns at 20oC and are non-magnetic. These versatile balls can also be drilled and precision ground into miniature plano-convex lenses.

Meller Sapphire and Ruby Balls are priced according to material, size, and quantity; delivered from stock. Samples are available upon request.

For more information contact:

Meller Optics, Inc.
Craig Schweriner, Marketing
120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001
Providence, RI 02940
(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519
e-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.

