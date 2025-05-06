Is N Korea Cranking Out Tanks To Help Russia In Ukraine?

MENAFN - Asia Times) North Korea may be ramping up tank production in the next possible step of its quid pro quo assistance to Russia in the Ukraine war.

Multiple media outlets this month reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a major tank production facility, emphasizing the urgent need to modernize the country's armored forces with domestically developed tanks and self-propelled artillery.

According to state media outlet Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) , Kim toured the unnamed factory with senior officials, including Jo Chun Ryong and Kim Yong Hwan, to assess production progress and ongoing research into key technologies.

He praised advancements in firepower, engine output, electronic warfare and crew comfort, citing them as evidence of progress toward building high-performance, Korean-style tanks.

Kim called for a strategic rethinking of armored warfare and directed the development of large-scale production capacity-efforts he described as crucial to achieving the ruling party's“second revolution in armored force.”

Although KCNA did not identify the facility's location, South Korean lawmaker Yu Yong-Weon suggested it may be in Kusong, North Pyongan province, and possibly linked to the models shown at a 2023 military exhibition.

Kim's factory visit underscores North Korea's broader drive to bolster its conventional forces alongside strategic weapons development, reflecting its military modernization priorities amid deepening cooperation with Russia.

While North Korean tanks are outmatched by the modern armored fleets of the US and South Korea, Pyongyang may see tank production as a means of supporting Russia's forces in Ukraine.

While unconfirmed, the timing and nature of the factory visit suggest this production drive may be aimed at future exports to Russia.