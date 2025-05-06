403
Tensions Disrupt Congo Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Combat was once again observed on Monday in South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, even as diplomatic efforts continue in Qatar.
Hostilities erupted in the mineral-rich and mountainous Fizi area, where eyewitnesses reported that a militia made up of local youth and backed by the national army came under assault.
The attackers were identified as members of the Twirwaneho and Red Tabara factions, both linked to the M23 movement.
Local eyewitness Mauridi Mtoca, speaking to the media, recounted the intensity of the conflict: “It was the Twirwaneho who came to attack the Patriots and the Congolese armed forces here … They are burning houses, and the fighting has been ongoing since 6 a.m.”
His account highlights the ongoing devastation in the region.
This surge in hostilities unfolds as Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has agreed to engage in dialogue with the M23 insurgents.
Delegations from both parties are currently participating in negotiations hosted in Doha.
However, despite formal appeals for a cessation of violence, skirmishes persist across the provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu, and Ituri.
M23 fighters have expanded their control by capturing more localities.
A particularly deadly incident occurred on Sunday when M23 units overran the town of Lunyasenge, situated along Lake Edward in eastern Congo.
The confrontation claimed 17 lives, including seven soldiers from the Congolese military.
Colonel Mak Hazukay, serving as the spokesperson for the national army in the region, strongly criticized the M23’s latest assault.
He described the offensive as “a deliberate and blatant violation of the ceasefire and all measures put in place following the ongoing talks in Doha, Qatar, and Washington, United States.”
