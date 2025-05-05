Barracuda Earns Six Honors In 2025 SC Awards And Global Infosec Awards

Reigns as Industry Best in Email Security, Managed XDR and Data Protection

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc. , a leading cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats for all sized businesses, today announced it has won six coveted awards for its leadership and innovation in email security, managed XDR and data protection. SC Media honored Barracuda with its 2025 Best Secure Messaging Solution Trust Award and Cyber Defense Magazine recognized the company with five Global Infosec Awards , all of which were presented at RSA Conference in San Francisco.

SC Media's annual SC Awards is the cybersecurity industry's most prestigious and competitive awards program. Barracuda was selected as the winner by a distinguished panel of industry experts, practitioners and members of SC Media and the CyberRisk Alliance.

"The platform leverages machine learning to predict, identify, and neutralize threats before they reach users," according to SC Media's coverage of Barracuda's award win. "Its automated incident response features detect and mitigate threats in real time, reducing the need for manual intervention. Barracuda also monitors internal and outbound email traffic to detect early signs of phishing and account takeover attempts, enabling faster threat detection and proactive risk mitigation."

Cyber Defense Magazine's recognition of Barracuda with five Global InfoSec Awards highlights the strength of its comprehensive platform. Barracuda earned top honors for its flagship offerings: Barracuda Managed XDR , Barracuda Email Protection and Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup . The platform reigns as industry best in these categories:



Best Service: Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

Next Gen: Managed XDR Security (MXDR)

Best Solution: Anti-phishing

Visionary: Email Security and Management Best Service: Cloud Backup

"As the cyberthreat landscape grows more volatile, our mission remains clear: to deliver complete protection against complex threats, and to protect and support our customers for life," said Hatem Naguib, CEO at Barracuda. "These awards are a testament to the dedication of our teams and our continued focus on innovation and helping our customers and partners strengthen their cyber resilience to stay ahead of today's most advanced attacks."

These latest wins add to a growing list of accolades Barracuda has received in 2025. Already this year, Barracuda was honored in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards , CRN Security 100 and AI 100 , Cloud Computing Magazine Backup and Disaster Recovery Awards , Cloud Awards , and other notable programs.

"Barracuda embodies three major qualities we look for in winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today; providing a cost-effective solution; and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Barracuda

Barracuda is a leading cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats. Our platform protects email, data, applications, and networks with innovative solutions and a managed XDR service to strengthen cyber resilience. Hundreds of thousands of IT professionals and managed service providers worldwide trust us to protect and support them with solutions that are easy to buy, deploy and use. For more information, visit barracuda.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S., and other countries.

Contact:

Anne Campbell

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

978-328-1642

[email protected]

SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED