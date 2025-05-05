Israeli Warplanes Strike Yemen's Hodeida Port After Houthi Attack On Tel Aviv Airport

MENAFN - Live Mint) Israeli warplanes struck Yemen's western port city of Hodeida on Monday (May 5), a day after Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for launching a missile that landed near Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel's main aviation hub.

The Israeli strike marks a significant escalation in a months-long standoff between Israel and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement.

An Israeli official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, confirmed the airstrikes in Yemen , including hits on Hodeida port and Bajil district. The Huthi-run Al-Masirah television described the raids as“US-Israeli aggression,” reporting six airstrikes on Hodeida and additional hits in Bajil.

Houthis claim missile launch

On Sunday, Houthi forces said they launched a“hypersonic ballistic missile” that struck inside the perimeter of Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv - the first such attack to land near the strategic facility. The impact gouged a crater near a parking lot and injured six people, prompting temporary flight suspensions.

"The rebels said they will work to impose a comprehensive air blockade on the Israeli enemy by repeatedly targeting airports, most notably... Ben Gurion Airport," Houthi media reported.

Wave of airstrikes hits multiple Yemeni cities

Following the missile strike, Houthi media reported a barrage of retaliatory airstrikes. According to the rebels' Saba news agency, US warplanes also struck Yemen's capital Sanaa and nearby areas, wounding at least 16 people. Al-Masirah reported three additional strikes in Sanaa and seven in the northern Al-Jawf governorate.

Netanyahu vows retaliation against Houthis

In response to the Tel Aviv airport attack by Houthis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a firm response targeting not just the Houthis, but also their key backer, Iran.

"Israel has acted against the Houthis in the past and will act in the future," Netanyahu said in a video posted on Telegram.“It will not happen in one bang, but there will be many bangs.”

On social media platform X, Netanyahu added that Israel would retaliate against Iran "at a time and place of our choosing."

Iran rejects link to attack, issues warning

Iran denied playing a role in the missile strike on Israel, insisting the decision was made independently by the Yemeni rebels“in solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

"Iran underlines its firm determination... to defend itself," said Iran's foreign ministry, warning both Israel and the United States of "consequences" should Tehran be targeted.

| Trump vows to end Russia-Ukraine war with help from Turkish President Erdogan