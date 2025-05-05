From Pews To Power: Black Founder Brings Churchspace To Detroit After $1.2M Raise -- Backed By Mayor Duggan And Top Investors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ChurchSpace helps churches transform underused buildings into income-generating hubs for events, outreach, and even last-mile delivery. With support from the City of Detroit, Mayor Mike Duggan, and investors like Black Ops Ventures, Minor Capital, and Michigan Rise, ChurchSpace is relocating its headquarters from Houston to Detroit to launch a citywide partnership and unlock the economic potential of sacred space.

"I watched my mom struggle just to serve," said Day Edwards, CEO of ChurchSpace. "She built a church from the ground up, but the financial and emotional strain nearly broke our family. She prayed through overdue bills, stress, and sleepless nights-until she passed from a heart attack and stroke, still trying to keep the ministry going."

In Texas, churches on the platform have earned up to $100,000 annually, reinvesting income into youth programs, food banks, and community outreach.

"When God gives vision, He makes provision," Edwards continued. "This isn't just tech-it's about godly stewardship, economic justice, and making sure churches can serve and survive."

"This raise is more than a business milestone-it's a testament to what happens when strategy meets faith, when the odds are defied and purpose outweighs circumstance," said Co-CEO Emmanuel Brown.

ChurchSpace is currently onboarding Detroit churches and preparing for a citywide partnership backed by the City of Detroit.

About ChurchSpace

ChurchSpace is a tech startup building smart logistics and shared-space solutions by activating underutilized church properties for business, ministry, and community impact.



Contact: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE ChurchSpace Inc.