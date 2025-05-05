Dubai's Housing Market Faces Unprecedented Strain Amid Surging Population

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai's residential property market is grappling with mounting pressure as the city's population swells, leading to an unprecedented demand for housing that outpaces current supply levels.

By the end of March 2025, Dubai's population had reached 3.92 million, with an influx of 89,695 new residents in the first quarter alone-averaging nearly 1,000 people per day. This surge follows a net population increase of 170,478 individuals in 2024, marking the highest growth since 2018. The rapid demographic expansion has intensified the strain on the housing market, where supply has struggled to keep pace.

ValuStrat's latest data indicates that only 58% of the projected residential supply was delivered in 2024, amounting to approximately 27,000 completed homes-the lowest annual delivery in six years. This shortfall has contributed to significant increases in property prices and rental rates across the emirate.

The ValuStrat Price Index reported a 27% year-on-year rise in residential property values as of January 2025. Villa values climbed by 31.2%, while apartment prices increased by 23.1%. Notably, villa communities such as Jumeirah Islands, Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, and Dubai Hills Estate have witnessed substantial capital gains, with some areas surpassing their 2014 price peaks.

The off-plan property segment has also experienced a surge, with registrations growing by 37.9% annually in January. Off-plan transactions accounted for 69.1% of all home sales during the same period, reflecting strong investor confidence in future developments. Top-performing off-plan locations included Dubailand Residence Complex, Emaar South, Damac Hills 2, Jumeirah Village Circle, and Business Bay.

Rental markets have mirrored the sales trends, with apartment rents increasing by 13% and villa rents by 5.8% over the past year. The rising cost of living, driven by housing expenses, has become a pressing concern for residents, particularly as average salaries have remained stagnant. A survey by Cooper Fitch highlighted that despite economic growth and foreign direct investment, average salaries in Dubai are projected to see no increase in 2025.

The luxury property segment continues to attract high-net-worth individuals, with Dubai constructing nearly 9,000 villas by the end of this year and planning an additional 19,700 in 2025. However, the market still faces a shortage of luxury properties, with listings for houses priced over $10 million significantly decreased. Prime neighborhoods like Palm Jumeirah have seen a 20% price increase, yet Dubai's luxury real estate remains relatively affordable compared to cities like London and New York.

Despite the booming market, concerns loom over the sustainability of such growth. The city's history of boom and bust cycles has prompted caution among investors and policymakers. Enhanced mortgage regulations introduced post-2008 have added some stability to the market, but the rapid population growth continues to strain infrastructure and the quality of life for residents.

