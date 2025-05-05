Temperatures Begin Gradual Rise Nationwide As Stable Weather Sets In

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Temperatures in Jordan will rise slightly on Tuesday, marking the beginning of a gradual warming trend that is expected to continue throughout the week.

According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), stable and mild weather conditions will prevail, especially in the highlands, while moderate temperatures are expected in most other regions.

High-altitude clouds may appear throughout the day, and winds will be northwesterly and moderate.

On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly. The weather will be warm in most regions and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Light clouds may persist at higher altitudes, and moderate northwesterly winds will continue.

By Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise further, reaching levels 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average. Most regions will experience warm weather, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will be hot. Winds will shift to the northeast and remain moderate.

The JMD advises caution in areas prone to early morning or overnight fog, especially at higher altitudes, and notes the possibility of light dust in parts of the eastern Badia.

Temperatures in Amman are expected to range between 24°C and 15°C on Tuesday, while Aqaba will be warmer, with highs of 33°C and lows of 20°C.