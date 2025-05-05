Combatting Cracked Concrete

Reasons for Concrete Failure

Natural elements like weather, water and earth are often to blame, but man-made mistakes can also contribute to concrete failure.



Poorly compacted soil: When a home is constructed, a lot of soil is moved around and put back in place. This often results in loose, poorly compacted soil, which allows water to seep in, saturate and dry out. The constant expansion and contraction can create voids beneath the concrete, which it eventually sinks into.

Weather: During hot weather, concrete expands and causes pressure throughout the slab, often resulting in cracks. Conversely, during cold weather, the moisture in the ground freezes and can cause the slab to shrink, causing concrete to lift, heave and crack.

Excessive weight: Concrete is strong but not indestructible. Excessively heavy objects, like snow, can cause cracking.

Shrinkage: When concrete is installed, water is used to facilitate mixing and pouring. As concrete cures, excess water evaporates and causes a reduction in concrete volume, sometimes leading to cracking. Defects: Improper installation or a poorly prepared concrete mix may lead to a weak slab that's prone to cracking.

Signs of Concrete Failure

Identifying failure can help you address issues before they get out of hand. One of the most common signs is cracking – while a few hairline cracks that aren't actively growing aren't typically a problem, larger cracks that spread can affect drainage, aesthetics and structural integrity.

If you notice water collecting in areas following heavy rain, that may indicate a soil issue that can lead to concrete failure. Pitting, flaking and staining are also signs of damaged concrete. Uneven surfaces or sinking concrete are serious signs that concrete slabs are struggling with external factors that need to be addressed.

Options for Addressing Concrete Failure

When homeowners notice signs of failure in their driveways, sidewalks or patios, they often assume replacement is the only option. However, concrete repair can revitalize slabs without a full replacement, typically at a lower price.

Repair: New technology makes repairing concrete less invasive, more affordable and quicker than total replacement. Consider Thrasher Foundation Repair's PolyLevel process, which refers to a system using a two-part polyurethane polymer to fill voids and lift concrete slabs to their original position. It's injected through a pencil eraser-sized hole and expands into a structural foam that compacts the soil. Quick, noninvasive and aesthetically pleasing, it's a fast installation process with a curing time of 15-20 minutes so the surface can be used the same day. This repair process is recommended for cracks, settled and unlevel slabs or sunken steps.

"Repairing concrete, rather than full replacement, can save homeowners as much as 50-80%, depending on square footage," said Dan Thrasher, CEO of Thrasher Foundation Repair. "It's often a more economical solution that provides peace of mind, visual appeal and long-lasting results."

Staining: After a repair, slabs may appear mismatched. Staining concrete adds visual appeal while helping to prevent pitting, flaking, cracking and moisture-related issues.

Replacement: As a long, disruptive and inconvenient process, full slab replacement can be overwhelming, both in terms of time and money. Some situations do call for full slab replacement, however, such as concrete older than 30 years, deep cracks and large potholes or a poorly installed base.

When choosing the right way to address concrete failure, it's important to consider your time and budget. When in doubt, contact a professional who can walk you through the process by visiting GoThrasher .

