Özlem Kaynak To Lead Haleon's Middle East And Africa Operations As Region Prioritizes Self-Care

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May, 2025: Haleon, a global leader in consumer healthcare and home to brands including Panadol, Sensodyne, Parodontax, Voltaren, Otrivin, and Centrum, has named Özlem Kaynak as its new General Manager for the Middle East & Africa (MEA) Business Unit, effective May 1st. This appointment highlights Haleon's commitment to strengthening its leadership team and global market presence.

Özlem's appointment comes at a time when the Middle East and Africa region is placing a growing emphasis on self-care and preventive health, in alignment with Haleon's commitment to delivering accessible health solutions to consumers.

Based in Haleon's MEA regional hub office in Dubai, she will be responsible for driving the company's growth strategies and enhancing operations across more than 45 countries. These include Turkey, the Gulf & Near East (including the United Arab Emirates and adjoining countries), Pakistan, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia and others.

Formerly overseeing the Central Eastern Europe (CEE) cluster including Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Czech Republic. Özlem holds over 25 years of experience in the industry; her previous roles include positions at GSK Consumer Healthcare, Omega Pharma Perrigo, and NIVEA Beiersdorf, where she gained expertise in general management, marketing, and sales.

“I am thrilled to take on the responsibility of leading Haleon MEA - a strategically important region for driving global healthcare innovation,” commented Kaynak.“I am particularly eager to collaborate with our partners and stakeholders to advance the health inclusivity agenda, ensuring that everyone feels empowered to prioritize their everyday health. I look forward to working with our teams as we support the region's wider healthcare ambitions and national well-being strategies.”

Özlem's role will be focused on deepening market presence and unlocking equitable access to better everyday health for all. Her appointment reaffirms Haleon's efforts to increase the representation of women in leadership roles in healthcare.

About Haleon:

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans five major categories – Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Other, and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS). Its long-standing brands – such as Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, Parodontax and Centrum – are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.