Violence Erupts in Congo Amid Qatar Peace Negotiations
(MENAFN) Despite ongoing peace negotiations in Qatar, clashes erupted Monday in the Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province.
Eyewitness accounts detailed an attack in the mineral-rich Fizi region, where Twirwaneho and Red Tabara rebels, reportedly linked to the M23 group, targeted a contingent of young volunteers supported by the Congolese military.
"It was the Twirwaneho who came to attack the Patriots and the Congolese armed forces here … They are burning houses, and the fighting has been ongoing since 6 a.m.," reported local inhabitant.
This outbreak of violence occurred as Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has consented to engage in discussions with the M23 rebels, with delegations from both factions currently participating in peace talks in Doha.
Notwithstanding public pronouncements from both sides advocating for a cessation of hostilities, confrontations have persisted in North Kivu, South Kivu, and Ituri, with M23 insurgents capturing an increasing number of settlements.
On Sunday, M23 forces took control of Lunyasenge, a town situated on the western banks of Lake Edward in eastern Congo. This conflict resulted in 17 fatalities, including seven Congolese soldiers.
Col. Mak Hazukay, the Congolese army's spokesperson in the area, denounced the M23 assaults on Sunday, labeling them "a deliberate and blatant violation of the ceasefire and all measures put in place following the ongoing talks in Doha, Qatar, and Washington, United States."
Hazukay cautioned that the army maintains "the right to respond in all directions if the threat from the rebels and their Rwandan allies continues."
