JAKKS Pacific Announces Toy Line For DC X Sonic The Hedgehog Crossover Event Hitting Shelves Fall 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading designer and marketer of toys and consumer products, is thrilled to announce its latest licensing partnership that brings together the iconic Sonic the HedgehogTM and DC's Justice League. In collaboration with SEGA of America and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, JAKKS Pacific will produce an all-new toy line inspired by the DC x Sonic the Hedgehog crossover event.

The toy line will feature fan-favorite characters from both franchises, including Sonic, Shadow, Tails, alongside members of DC's Justice League including Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, reimagined in bold, action-packed crossover designs. From articulated action figures to vehicles and plush, this dynamic collection will celebrate the heroic energy and visual excitement of both brands.

"JAKKS is honored to be at the forefront of producing toys for this historic entertainment crossover," said Kevin Feely, Vice President of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific. "The fusion of Sonic's speed and style with DC's legendary Super Heroes allows us to create products that are innovative, collectible, and incredibly fun for audiences of all ages. Sonic and DC fans are in for something truly special!"

The DC x Sonic the Hedgehog toy line will debut this fall with products set to hit shelves and online retailers in Fall 2025. This latest launch builds on JAKKS Pacific's continued success with the Sonic brand and represents a new milestone in the company's commitment to delivering top-tier, story-driven toy experiences.

DC x Sonic the Hedgehog, a multi-platform release and crossover partnership, officially kicked off March 2025 when DC Comics launched the eponymous, five-issue comic book series. The storyline features DC's Justice League and Team Sonic teaming up after DC Super-Villain, Darkseid, crosses dimensions to invade the world of Sonic the Hedgehog. Written by Ian Flynn (writer of“Sonic the Hedgehog” comic book series) with art by Adam Bryce Thomas, the series publishes monthly through July 2025.

For more information, sneak peeks, and product updates, visit or follow @JAKKSToys on social media.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans, Disguise, Fly Wheels, JAKKS Wild Games, Moose Mountain, Maui, Perfectly Cute, ReDoSkateboard Co., Sky Ball, SportsZoneTM, Xtreme Power Dozer, WeeeDo, and Wild ManesTM as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys) and Facebook

©2025 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About SEGA of America, Inc.:

SEGA of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. Established in 1986, SEGA of America publishes innovative experiences for console, PC, mobile and other emerging platforms. SEGA is the first publisher to rank #1 three separate times (2016, 2020, and 2024) in Metacritic's Game Publisher Rankings. Its globally beloved franchises include Sonic the Hedgehog, Total WarTM, Like a DragonTM, Football ManagerTM, Virtua FighterTM, and Crazy TaxiTM, along with Atlus' PersonaTM series and the critically acclaimed new IP, Metaphor: ReFantazioTM. The company is also expanding its transmedia strategy, with numerous film and TV projects underway across multiple franchises. SEGA of America has offices in Irvine and Burbank, California. Visit .

©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

DC and all related characters and elements © & TM DC and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Media Contacts:

Jessica Kavanaugh

JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

...

Thalia Piedra

SEGA of America, Inc.

...

Mario-Jose Gonzalez

Warner Bros. Discovery

...

Clark Bull

Warner Bros. Discovery

...