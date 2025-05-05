Lando Norris with 19 Degree Lite International Carry-On and Extended Trip Packing Case in Black Graphite

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="TUMI Celebrates The New 19 Degree Lite Collection With Campaign Starring Global Ambassador, Lando Norris" data-link=" Celebrates The New 19 Degree Lite Collection With Campaign Starring Global Ambassador, Lando Norris" class="whatsapp" HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 May 2025 -Today, international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI debuts 19 Degree Lite with chapter two of the 'Uncompromisingly Light' campaign starring Lando Norris, longstanding TUMI Global Brand Ambassador and world-renowned McLaren Formula 1 Team Driver.In this dynamic campaign featuring the all-new collection, TUMI expands upon the feeling of lightness 19 Degree Lite inspires. The brand's meticulous attention to detailfrom lighter dual wheels to featherweight zippersallows Lando to move with ease.Working and traveling with TUMI is always incredible, and this campaign made my first trip to Lake Como unforgettable,' said Lando Norris. 'Exploring the beautiful landscape was effortless with19 Degree Lite by my sideit's an experience I won't soon forget.'Directed by Keane Pearce Shaw and photographed by Emma Panchot, the campaign was filmed in Lake Como and brought to life through Lando's personal experience and perspective. As Lando explores the iconic Villa Erba and maneuvers down cobblestone streets, the film captures the effortless movement of 19 Degree Lite, echoing the freedom and agility of being behind the wheel.'19 Degree Lite represents our continued dedication to creating products that effortlessly accompany our customers on their journeys,' said Creative Director Victor Sanz. 'As a champion driver with an unmatched passion for precision and design, Lando was the perfect fit for the second chapter of our campaign. Watching him interact with our products is captivatingthe way he moves with such ease and agility is a testament to the natural flow, dynamic ease and control he consistently displays both on and off the track.'The collection includes two packing cases: the Extended Trip Packing Case and the Short Trip Packing Case, and two carry-ons: the International Carry-On and the Continental Carry-On. Available in the following core colors: Blush, Titanium Grey and Black Graphite with additional seasonal colors Amber and Cobalt, the all-new collection ranges in price from 20 million to over 30 million Vietnam Dong.Featured in the campaign alongside 19 Degree Lite is TUMI's coveted TUMI | McLaren collaboration in a fresh new colorway, Super Grey, inspired by McLaren's bestselling hue, Supernova Silver. Other silhouettes included come from TUMI's iconic collections Harrison, Alpha Bravo and Turin.The lightest addition to the world of 19 Degree19 Degree Liteis available at TUMI stores worldwide and on TUMI. Stay tuned for exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the campaign on @TUMITravel social channels.Hashtag: #TUMI

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit



TUMI and follow on



Instagram ,



TikTok ,



Facebook and



YouTube .

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. 2025 Tumi, Inc.

TUMI