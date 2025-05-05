Skype Platform Shuts Down After 20 Years

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Microsoft has announced the Skype application is being closed today (Monday) after 20 years of operation. The app users will be moved to Microsoft Teams.

In a statement, Microsoft reported :“Skype will be retired. This change will impact both free and paid Skype users, but not Skype for Business.”

Skype users will have the option to move to Microsoft Teams Free, which offers many of the same core features and more.

Sign in to Microsoft Teams Free on any supported device using your Skype credentials and your contacts and chats will automatically be transferred.

The Skype video calling service, created in 2003, was acquired by Microsoft in 2011 for $8.5 billion.

