Webaccountplus And Openkm Announce Strategic Global Partnership For SME Digitalization

WebAccountPlus and OpenKM announce strategic partnership to expand global SME digitalization and compliance infrastructure.

Roland Stähli, Founder & CEO of WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd., leading the global rollout of the OpenEco LibertyTM ecosystem.

Gaspar Palmer, Founder of OpenKM, driving secure global document management innovation for enterprise and public-sector digitalization.

New alliance delivers ESG-ready AI automation, multi-banking, and document compliance tools to SMEs across ASEAN, MENA and Latin America

- Roland Stähli, Founder & CEO, WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd SZ, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WebAccountPlus and OpenKM Expand Open CorporateTM Through Strategic PartnershipWebAccountPlus, based in Switzerland, a pioneer in AI-driven financial automation and business management solutions, and OpenKM Knowledge Management, based in Mallorca (Spain), a leader in enterprise Document Management Systems (DMS), today announced a strategic collaboration to expand Open Eco LibertyTM into Latin America, the Middle East, and other key global markets.This partnership creates a mutual growth opportunity: WebAccountPlus will integrate OpenKM's DMS technology to enhance its financial automation ecosystem, while OpenKM will gain access to new high-growth markets through WebAccountPlus' expanding global network.The first phase of the collaboration includes a joint expansion into multiple key countries, where the combined solution will be rolled out in the coming months.Patent Pending – Several innovations within OpenCorporateTM are currently under patent protection, ensuring a secure and cutting-edge business management system."With OpenCorporateTM and OpenEco LibertyTM , we are redefining how individuals and businesses handle financial transactions, compliance, and automation. OpenKM plays an essential role in this transformation by providing a highly secure and scalable document management layer."– Roland Stähli, Founder, WebAccountPlus"The financial industry is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by AI and automation. Open CorporateTM is at the forefront of this revolution, enabling a more efficient, transparent, and data-driven financial ecosystem."– Chris Skinner, Co-Founder, WebAccountPlus"OpenKM's mission has always been to provide businesses with seamless, secure, and intelligent document management. Our partnership with WebAccountPlus allows us to extend our reach and offer a fully integrated document and financial workflow solution to enterprises worldwide."– Biel Soler, Founder, OpenKM Knowledge Management"As businesses navigate the challenges of digital transformation, the need for automated, AI-driven solutions becomes more critical. Our collaboration with WebAccountPlus enables organizations to harness the power of OpenKM's DMS within a future-ready financial ecosystem."– Gaspar Palmer, Founder, OpenKM Knowledge ManagementWhat is OpenCorporateTM?Open CorporateTM is a secure and AI-powered enterprise framework that integrates:.Automated Compliance & Governance – Real-time financial and regulatory reporting..AI-Driven Financial Processing & Multi-Banking – Intelligent workflows for payments, audits, and approvals, seamlessly connected to financial institutions..Enterprise-Grade Document Management (Powered by OpenKM) – Secure, fully integrated DMS to streamline workflows and regulatory compliance.This partnership allows OpenKM's existing customers to access advanced AI-driven financial automation, while WebAccountPlus benefits from a trusted document management solution already deployed in key markets.Global Expansion Plan – Cambodia and Five Other CountriesAs part of this collaboration, WebAccountPlus and OpenKM will jointly launch Open CorporateTM in Cambodia and five additional key countries, focusing on:.Latin America and the Middle East, where OpenKM already has a strong customer base..Cambodia, an emerging market with increasing demand for AI-driven financial and document automation..Switzerland, Malaysia, Slovakia, Nepal, and Australia, where WebAccountPlus is expanding its financial automation infrastructure soon.This phased expansion will allow businesses in these regions to seamlessly transition to AI-powered document and financial workflow automation.A Partnership Based on Innovation, Not BureaucracyRather than taking a traditional financial and corporate bottleneck approach, WebAccountPlus and OpenKM have chosen a trust-based, fast-track partnership model that prioritizes:.Rapid Market Entry – Immediate implementation in OpenKM's existing regions..Scalability & Expansion – Opening new global markets for OpenKM through WebAccountPlus..AI-Driven Compliance & Automation – Eliminating inefficiencies in banking, finance, and enterprise workflows.About WebAccountPlusWebAccountPlus, based in Switzerland, is the visionary force behind Open CorporateTM, a next-generation AI-driven Business Management System that integrates financial automation, compliance, document management, and corporate performance monitoring into a seamless digital ecosystem.Built with a modular and scalable architecture, Open CorporateTM enables micro, small and medium enterprises, financial institutions, and governments to:.Automate complex financial workflows with AI-powered transaction processing and multi-banking integration..Ensure full regulatory compliance with real-time governance frameworks and intelligent risk analysis..Optimize strategic decision-making through the integrated Balanced Scorecard methodology (powered by ESM Software LLC, Dr. Norton & Dr. Kaplan), providing real-time KPI analysis and corporate advisory insights..Seamlessly integrate document management (Powered by OpenKM) for AI-driven workflow automation and regulatory reporting.Through its AI-powered automation and governance tools, WebAccountPlus is redefining how businesses, banks, and institutions manage financial operations, digital compliance, and enterprise performance.For more information, visit:and (under development)About OpenKM Knowledge ManagementOpenKM is a globally recognized leader in enterprise-grade Document Management Systems (DMS), providing highly secure, scalable, and AI-powered solutions for businesses, financial institutions, and government entities worldwide.Designed to meet the stringent compliance and regulatory requirements of highly controlled industries, OpenKM's technology is already trusted across finance, healthcare, legal, and government sectors.Through intelligent automation, seamless ERP integration, and AI-driven document workflows, OpenKM enables enterprises to:.Ensure data sovereignty and compliance with international regulations..Enhance security and governance for business-critical documents..Optimize financial and operational efficiency through end-to-end automation.OpenKM is deployed globally, with established operations in:Brazil, Ecuador, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Middle East, North Africa, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, USA.To ensure the highest level of security, compliance, and operational excellence, OpenKM adheres to industry-leading ISO standards and regulatory frameworks, making it a trusted partner for enterprises worldwide.For more information, visit:Media Contact:WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd.Switzerland... | +41 55 210 32 22OpenKM Knowledge ManagementC/ Bunyola 13, 07004 Palma de Mallorca, Spain... | +34 871 020 326For inquiries or partnership opportunities, contact us today.

