UAE Health Sector Leads Global Humanitarian Response In '25

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by UAE News Agency (WAM) as part of the health file of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA)

ABU DHABI, May 5 (KUNA) -- In 2025, the UAE's Health Sector solidified its presence regionally and globally, particularly in countries and communities facing severe humanitarian crises.

The sector demonstrated full readiness to respond to global emergencies through initiatives and efforts that supported and strengthened healthcare systems in numerous friendly and brotherly nations experiencing exceptional circumstances.

These efforts included sending medical aid and supplies, providing medical, diagnostic, and therapeutic services through field hospitals, transporting patients and the injured to the UAE for treatment, and launching initiatives to build medical facilities around the world.

Through the "Gallant Knight 3" operation, the UAE has continued to implement comprehensive health initiatives that reflect its enduring commitment to providing medical care, especially in areas affected by the Gaza Strip conflict.

As of April 8, more than 51,000 cases had been treated at the UAE field hospital in Gaza, with a focus on critical injuries and complex surgical procedures.

The UAE also launched a unique humanitarian initiative to fit prosthetic limbs for amputees, aiming to support their rehabilitation and enable them to return to normal life.

Additionally, the UAE provided comprehensive medical support to hospitals in Gaza, delivering over 750 tons of medical supplies and medications, including medical equipment and electricity generators to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services.

A widespread polio vaccination campaign was also carried out, reaching over 640,000 children as a preventative measure to protect future generations from serious diseases.

To address critical cases, the UAE evacuated several patients and injured individuals from Gaza to the UAE for treatment.

Over 1,000 children and 1,000 cancer patients benefited from specialized medical care, including surgeries, rehabilitation, and psychological support.

The UAE's floating field hospital in Arish, Egypt, received more than 10,000 patients arriving through the Rafah crossing, providing emergency care and performing complex surgeries in a fully equipped environment adhering to high healthcare and safety standards.

UAE humanitarian aid convoys delivered hundreds of tons of medical supplies to the Palestinian people via the Rafah crossing, including dialysis machines, ultrasound devices, ventilators, wheelchairs, respiratory masks, and various medical consumables and medications.

Since January 2025, "Dubai Humanitarian" has dispatched three relief shipments to Egypt's Arish Airport, carrying approximately 256 metric tons of World Health Organization (WHO) medical supplies destined for Gaza.

The UAE allocated a financial grant of USD 64.5 million to Al-Maqased Hospital in East Jerusalem to support operational costs, medical staff, and facility upgrades.

In March, the UAE opened the Madol Field Hospital in Northern Bahr Al-Ghazal State, South Sudan, with an initial capacity of 100 beds and several specialized clinics to serve nearly two million people, including the host community, returning South Sudanese, and Sudanese refugees.

This hospital is the third established by the UAE to provide medical services to Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries, previously, it built two field hospitals in Am-Djarass and Abeche, Chad, which have treated a total of 90,889 patients.

The UAE has also supported 127 health facilities across various states, dedicating USD 70 million to UN agencies and humanitarian organizations operating in Sudan, with USD eight million allocated to WHO.

In January, the UAE sent 25 ambulances and various medical supplies and equipment to Angola as part of its global initiative to support healthcare in Africa.

This initiative, announced during COP28, is valued at USD 220 million and focuses on strengthening healthcare systems across Africa to improve resilience against climate challenges.

In April, the UAE International Aid Agency signed an agreement with the Government of Chad to build the Sheikha Fatema bint Mubarak Hospital and a Dialysis Center in the capital, N'Djamena.

The agreement covers building and operating the hospital on a 11,300 square meters government-allocated plot, including 9,500 square meters for the hospital, 1,800 square meters for staff housing, and 4,200 square meters for the dialysis center, equipped with advanced treatment technology.

On January 17, under the Emirates Global Hospitals Program, the UAE and Uganda signed an agreement to build a fully integrated UAE eye hospital in Entebbe, valued at USD 20 million.

This initiative falls under the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy and aims to establish 10 specialized hospitals across various continents within a decade, reflecting the UAE's values of cooperation and solidarity.

The UAE also continues to lead global efforts to combat the spread of neglected tropical diseases in several regions, noting that its humanitarian initiatives and financial contributions play a critical role in accelerating progress toward the eradication of these diseases.

Deputy CEO of the Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE) Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, operating under the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Foundation, noted that since its establishment in 2019, GLIDE has significantly contributed to global health.

Its efforts have accelerated the eradication of diseases such as malaria, lymphatic filariasis, river blindness, and polio in many countries, noting that over the past six years, GLIDE has launched dozens of programs across nearly 30 countries.

She highlighted that the "Reaching the Last Mile" initiative, supported by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, announced a grant of AED 55 million to GLIDE in April 2024, the second such grant since the institute's founding.

The "Reaching the Last Mile Fund" was established in 2017 on the initiative of Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed with an initial capital of USD 100 million.

During COP28, hosted by the UAE in December 2023, it was announced that the fund would increase to USD 500 million to expand its reach from seven to 39 countries across Africa and Yemen. (end) ahm