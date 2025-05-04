MENAFN - UkrinForm) In an attempt to reach the border of Dnipropetrovsk region by May 9, the enemy is suffering heavy losses. Due to a shortage of infantry, Russian forces are sending tank crews, artillerymen, and sappers into assault operations.

This was reported in a comment to Ukrinform by Vladyslav Voloshyn, Spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces.

"According to our intelligence data, after several days of intensive attacks on the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian storm infantry have run out. Tank crews, artillerymen, and personnel from combat support units (sappers, air defense crews, communications specialists, logistics personnel, and others) are now being reassigned into disposable assault units. The greatest shortage of personnel for assault operations is being felt by the 35th, 49th, and 18th Combined Arms Armies of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation. The invaders have orders to achieve some significant gains by May 9, such as reaching the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region or seizing a foothold near Zaporizhzhia, but they have no one left to accomplish this, so they are throwing everyone, even those from non-assault units, into the meat grinder. This is causing resentment, especially among artillerymen who require specialized training, yet are being sent to storm Ukrainian trenches," said Voloshyn.

He also noted that a mercenary of African origin fighting on the side of Russia was spotted during assault operations and later eliminated.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian invading forces increased the number of assaults in the Novopavlivka sector of the front from 15 to 50 within just one day.