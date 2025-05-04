Reliance Industries' Director Anant Ambani, Wife Radhika Merchant Perform Ganga Pujan Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Anant Ambani, who recently became the whole-time director of Reliance Industries Limited, visited Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri with his wife, Radhika Merchant, on Sunday, May 4.

As seen in several visuals released by news wires ANI, PTI, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant performed the 'Ganga pujan' (Ganga puja) with priests of the Ganga Sabha.

Temple authorities and priests also presented Anant Ambani with a rudraksha garland, and a yellow stole.

Where is Har Ki Pauri?

Har Ki Pauri, also known as Brahmakund, is the main ghat in Haridwar and a revered pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand. It is believed to be the sacred spot where the Ganga river emerges from the mountains and begins its journey across the plains.

Other pilgrimages taken by Anant Ambani

In April, Anant Ambani marked his 30th birthday with a 140-kilometre padyatra (journey on foot) from Jamnagar's Moti Khavdi to the Shree Dwarkadhish Temple. Anant Ambani had begun his yatra on March 29, reported ANI.

“This was a spiritual journey,” he told ANI.“I started it in God's name and completed it in His name. I thank Bhagawan Dwarkadhish and everyone who joined me along the way.”

Speaking to reporters, Anant Ambani also stated that he had always remembered Lord Dwarkadhish before commencing any work and that the work was completed without any obstacles.

Ambanis at Mahakumbh

In February, the Ambani family visited the Mahakumbh Mela, where they took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Mukesh Ambani was joined by his mother Kokilaben, sons Akash and Anant, daughters-in-law Shloka and Radhika, grandchildren Prithvi and Veda, and sisters Dipti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari.

Radhika Merchant's outfit at Mahakumbh

At the Mahakumbh, Radhika Merchant turned heads in a luxurious navy blue and mint green kurta set by designer Jayanti Reddy, priced at an eye-catching ₹1,09,900.

Radhika Merchant elevated the elegant ensemble with sparkling diamond stud earrings and a delicate chain necklace. Keeping her makeup soft and refined, she opted for kohled eyes, defined brows, a nude lip, and a touch of blush. Her hair was neatly tied in a low ponytail, completing her effortlessly graceful and traditional look.