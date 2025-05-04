Deputy Amir Receives Credentials Of Six New Ambassadors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani received the credentials of six new ambassadors to the country at his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

His Highness received the credentials of HE Bida Nouhoume Youssoufou Abdouramani, Ambassador of the Republic of Benin; HE Cheikh Tidiane Sall, Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal; HE Dana Goldfinca, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia (non-resident); HE Gervais Moumou, Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles (non-resident); HE Siddiq Faizal Riyad Koya, Ambassador of the Republic of Fiji (non-resident); and HE Honourable 'Akau'ola, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Tonga (non-resident).

His Highness the Deputy Amir welcomed the ambassadors, wishing them success in their missions and for relations between the State of Qatar and their respective countries to further develop and grow.

For their part, the ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Deputy Amir the greetings of their countries' leaders and their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Qatari people.

An official reception ceremony was held for Their Excellencies the Ambassadors upon their arrival at the Amiri Diwan.