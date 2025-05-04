403
Hot Weather Expected Today: Meteorology Department
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will see some clouds, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable at first, becomes mainly southwesterly to southeasterly at a speed of 3 - 13 KT.
Offshore, it will be mainly southwesterly to southeasterly 5 - 15 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, while offshore will be 2 - 4 ft.
Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 10 km.
