Dutch Support For Jordan's Water Security Highlighted During Visit To Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Ambassador of the Netherlands to Jordan Harry Verweij has concluded a two-day visit to Aqaba, underscoring the Netherlands'“strong and growing” partnership with Jordan across key sectors.

During his visit, Verweij held high-level meetings with Chief Commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Nayef Fayez, and CEO of the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) Hussein Safadi, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

Discussions focused on Aqaba's strategic development plans, strengthening economic ties, and exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in a number of key areas.

Joined by Director of the Project Management Unit at the Ministry of Water and Irrigation Saddam Khleifat, the ambassador visited the intake site of the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project (AAWDCP).

The Netherlands has recently committed 31 million euros in grant support to help advance the implementation of this critical infrastructure project, reflecting the Netherlands'“long-standing” commitment to Jordan's water security and sustainable development.

“I was glad to visit the site in Aqaba personally to get a good sense of how the intake and desalination of the AAWDCP will be designed, as well as to underscore the Dutch commitment to this vital project for Jordan's future water security,” Verweij said.

Verweij also toured the Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) and Aqaba Port facilities, where Dutch expertise continues to contribute to the city's trade operations and development.

ACT is managed by the Dutch company APM Terminals under a 25-year build-operate-transfer agreement signed in 2006 with the ADC.

APM Terminals recently received approval to extend the current concession with 15 years reaching until 2046. CEO of ACT Harald Nijhof presented the terminal's latest achievements in operational performance, safety enhancements, and its plans to achieve full carbon neutrality by 2040, the statement said.

At the Port of Aqaba, a joint Dutch-Jordanian venture, the Aqaba Port Marine Services Company (APMSCO) has been providing vital marine services such as towage, pilotage, mooring and related services since 2007.

General Manager of APMSCO Frederik Rutgers briefed the ambassador on the company's operations, recent developments, and its role in ensuring safe and efficient maritime traffic at the Port of Aqaba.

“I am proud to see Dutch companies playing a key role in supporting Jordan's trade and maritime infrastructure in Aqaba. Their long-term partnerships with the government of Jordan not only reflect the strength of our bilateral relations but also contribute meaningfully to Aqaba's development as a regional logistics and trade hub,” added Verweij.

The ambassador's visit reinforces the Netherlands' commitment to“deepening” its partnership with Jordan, supporting key infrastructure projects vital to the Kingdom's future, while continually exploring possibilities for cooperation across various sectors.