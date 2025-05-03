403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Condemns Attack On Gaza Aid Ship Off Malta
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNA Doha Qatar has strongly condemned the attack on a humanitarian aid ship belonging to the Freedom Flotilla coalition, which was sailing in international waters off the coast of Malta, as well as the Israeli naval assault on fishermen's boats west of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.
In a statement issued Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attack on the aid ship as a blatant violation of international law and a threat to maritime security and navigation. It also called for an urgent investigation into the incident and for those responsible to be held accountable.
The Ministry emphasised that the obstruction of humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza and the targeting of fishermen's boats further aggravate the humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave, which suffers from severe food shortages due to the ongoing Israeli blockade of border crossings for two months.
The Ministry renewed Qatar's call on the international community to pressure Israel to ensure the safe, sustainable, and unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid to all areas of Gaza.
In a statement issued Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attack on the aid ship as a blatant violation of international law and a threat to maritime security and navigation. It also called for an urgent investigation into the incident and for those responsible to be held accountable.
The Ministry emphasised that the obstruction of humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza and the targeting of fishermen's boats further aggravate the humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave, which suffers from severe food shortages due to the ongoing Israeli blockade of border crossings for two months.
The Ministry renewed Qatar's call on the international community to pressure Israel to ensure the safe, sustainable, and unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid to all areas of Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment