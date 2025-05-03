403
Tragic Crash in Idaho Claims Lives of Five Chinese Nationals
(MENAFN) A tragic traffic collision in Idaho, near Yellowstone National Park, resulted in the deaths of five Chinese citizens and injuries to eight others, the Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco confirmed Friday.
The Idaho State Police reported that the accident took place on a highway in the vicinity of Henry's Lake State Park, approximately 26 kilometers west of the renowned national park. Authorities stated that a pickup truck and a tour van were involved in the collision, subsequently erupting in flames.
The consulate has announced that the cause of the accident is currently being investigated.
The consulate conveyed its profound sorrow for the lives lost and extended heartfelt condolences to the injured individuals and the bereaved families. In response to the incident, the consulate immediately initiated its consular protection emergency protocols to offer aid and support to those affected.
Efforts are underway by the consulate to ensure the injured receive appropriate medical care and to assist the families of the deceased with necessary arrangements. The consulate affirmed its commitment to diligently manage the aftermath of this tragic event.
Furthermore, the Chinese Consulate has formally requested U.S. authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of the crash, verify the details, and provide an official report of their findings to the Chinese government.
Idaho State Police confirmed that the driver of the pickup truck also perished in the accident and that the tour van passengers sustained casualties.
