Dhruv Vikram's Gripping Sports Drama 'Bison Kaalamaadan' To Hit Screens Worldwide On October 17

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 3(IANS) One of Tamil cinema's most celebrated directors Mari Selvaraj's eagerly-awaited sports drama 'Bison Kaalamaadan', featuring actor Dhruv Vikram in the lead, will hit screens worldwide on October 17 this year, its makers announced on Saturday.

Taking to his social media timelines, director Mari Selvaraj wrote," Theepidithu eriyum vanathirkul irundhu theepizhambaai deepavalikku varugiran thekkathi kaalamaadan. (From a forest that is burning emerges the Kaalamaadan like a fire spark for Deepavali)."

He also wrote, "A film for the festive season! A film for celebrations! Bison is arriving with a blast! Hitting the screens this October 17th during Diwali! A film of perseverance, determination and survival! #BisonKaalamaadan."

The makers of the film released the first look of Bison in March this year. The film has been produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Studios.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Bison will be an electrifying sports drama helmed. Dhruv Vikram plays a Kabaddi player, alongside Anupama Parameswaran.

Sources also say that the film is inspired by true events and brings to life a gripping tale of passion, resilience, and triumph against all odds.

Packed with raw energy and Mari Selvaraj's signature storytelling, Bison, they say, will be a landmark Tamil film that will leave audiences inspired and exhilarated.

The film's lead actor, Dhruv Vikram, who has had to make a herculean effort to play the role, had posted an emotional post on Instagram about working on this film when the shooting for this film was wrapped up.

He wrote, "After years of preparation, several months of filming, shedding blood, sweat and tears, it's finally a wrap on BISON. The process of shooting and prepping for this film has changed my life. Thank you @mariselvaraj84 Sir for fortifying my soul and giving me an experience of a lifetime."

The film, which features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead, also stars Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

Bison, short for Bison Kaalamaadan, has music by Nivas K Prasanna and cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K. The film has editing by Sakthi Thiru and is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Saigal, director Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand.