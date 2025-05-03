IPL 2025: Really Grateful That RCB’S Coaching Staff Had Clear Plans For Me, Says Tim David

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David said he was really grateful that the coaching staff had made clear plans for him ahead of playing in the IPL 2025 season, where his current form has helped the team have a great tournament.

David was acquired by RCB for INR 3 crore in last year's mega auction, and so far, the lower-order batter has scored 184 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 92 and a big strike rate of 197.84.

“To be honest, last season at MI, I tried too hard at times. There are experiences from there that I kind of have drawn on to help me this year. Then some performances have gone my way, which is really nice.”

“When I arrived this year, we had meetings prior to the tournament starting. I'm really grateful that the coaching staff had clear plans for me. By the time I come into bat, we generally have a good idea of how the pitch is playing,” said David in a video posted on iplt20 on Saturday.

Asked on how his role works at RCB, David explained,“We'll have seen it through a couple of phases, whether it's going to spin, what the bounce is like and the pace. I mean, the first, the key to finishing is, don't let the game get to the last over because anything can happen in the 19- 20th over.

“So you try and try and finish it before then. Sometimes you just have to go for it. So, you can talk about all these things, and sometimes that you don't get that opportunity to manage risk. But it's a pretty good feeling when you get them out of the middle. So the first part of it is that I base my game around hitting boundaries.

“When we take those shots on, we have to try and execute. So a big part of it is, for me, that the top-order batters know that we have batters in the middle order at the end that can hit boundaries at the end. They can play their natural game. They can be supportive that if they want to take risks on, we can play after them,” he added.

David also said he's ready to bat at any position in the RCB set-up.“I'm prepared to bat at any position. Like, my teammates know what my job is in this team. I know what my job is. It's a role that, you know, I'm getting more comfortable with the more you do it - understanding different phases of pressure, whether you're absorbing from the opposition or trying to put pressure back on them.”

“When I first started in the IPL and when I first joined MI, there wasn't an impact sub. That meant that actually you were in the side and you often batted six. Whereas now, the last couple of years, it's been that extra batsman that you can play in your team. So that's meant that I've batted down the order a little bit more,” he concluded.