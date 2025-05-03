MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The United Nations has officially transitioned from using Google Forms to adopting an open-source alternative for its internal and external data collection needs. This strategic shift underscores the organisation's commitment to enhancing data sovereignty, privacy, and operational flexibility.

The decision to move away from Google Forms was influenced by several factors, including concerns over data privacy, the need for greater customisation, and the desire to avoid vendor lock-in. By embracing open-source solutions, the UN aims to have more control over its data and the tools it uses to collect and manage that data.

One of the open-source tools being considered is Formbricks, which offers a range of features that align with the UN's requirements. Formbricks supports various question types, including picture selection and star ratings, and provides advanced functionalities such as conditional logic, email verification, and integration with platforms like Airtable and Slack. These features offer a level of flexibility and control that surpasses what is available with Google Forms.

Another notable open-source option is Openforms, a project that allows users to create custom forms with Google authentication and store responses in Google Sheets or download them as Excel files. This tool provides a user-friendly experience for building and managing forms, aligning with the UN's need for accessible and efficient data collection methods.

The move to open-source solutions also reflects a broader trend within international organisations and governments seeking to enhance digital sovereignty. By utilising open-source tools, the UN can tailor its data collection processes to specific needs, ensure compliance with data protection regulations, and reduce reliance on proprietary software.

See also Steam Client Update Enhances Linux Gaming Experience

In addition to Formbricks and Openforms, the UN is exploring other open-source form builders like LimeSurvey and Formstr. LimeSurvey offers extensive customisation options and supports multilingual surveys, which is essential for the UN's global operations. Formstr, built on a decentralised network protocol, provides a unique approach to data collection, allowing for greater control and privacy.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?