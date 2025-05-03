Ministry Of Public Health Participates In Simulation Exercise To Test Collective Pandemic Response

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ​The Ministry of Public Health recently participated in an exercise simulated an outbreak of a fictional virus spreading across the world, coordinated by WHO's Global Health Emergency Corps (GHEC). ​

The participating team from the State of Qatar included representatives from the Health Emergency Department, Health Protection and Communicable Diseases Control Department at the Ministry of Public Health and Hamad Medical Corporation.

Representatives from the ministries of health in several countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Somalia, and Iraq, participated in the exercise. Additionally, representatives from the WHO headquarters in Switzerland and its regional office in the Arab Republic of Egypt were also participating.

The aim of the simulation exercise was to test a coordinated response to a globally changing health threat, engaging the health emergency workforce and coordination structures under the WHO's Global Health Emergency Corps (GHEC).

In addition, it will raise awareness among participating countries of the importance of exchanging valuable information aimed at enhancing cooperation between countries and of the importance of strengthening coordination procedures between countries, networks, and the World Health Organization.



This exercise was conducted in accordance with the strategic objectives of the Global Health Emergency Corps (GHEC), the Regional Director's initiative, and WHO's commitment to enhance global health emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

Dr Soha Albayat, Director of Health Emergency Preparedness at the Ministry of Public Health of Qatar said:“this kind of exercise demonstrated the critical importance of cultivating trust before a crisis occurs. The foundation of our collaborative efforts is significantly stronger than in years past”. She added:“We've moved beyond reactive measures, and are now proactively anticipating, aligning, and coordinating our cross-border emergency response plans.”

The Ministry of Public Health was eager to participate in the exercise due to its belief in the importance of ongoing training for emergency and disaster preparedness.

This initiative aims to enhance coordination and communication among various sectors and institutions within the State of Qatar, as well as on regional and global levels, to mitigate the impact of disasters in accordance with international standards.

Participation in this exercise demonstrates Qatar's commitment to strengthening its health sector's capacity to respond effectively to disease outbreaks.