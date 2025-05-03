Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Explosions Rock Mykolaiv As Russian Drones Attack City

2025-05-03 01:09:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a Russian air raid targeting Mykolaiv, several explosions were reported from the ground.

This was stated by Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych on Telegram.

"Explosions can be heard in Mykolaiv! The threat persists," he wrote in the early hours of Saturday.

The Air Force earlier warned residents of several Shahed attack drones approaching the city from the north.

An air raid alert went off across a number of regions in Ukraine, including in Mykolaiv.

Read also: Air defense active in Kyiv

Senkevych soon added that the emergency services had tentatively received no calls amid the alert.

As reported, last night the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 64 drones the Russians had launched at Ukraine, while another 62 decoy drones traditionally used including to distract and exhaust air defenses caused no damage on the ground.

