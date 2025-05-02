J&K Bye-Polls: Budgam, Nagrota Electoral Roll Revision Set To Finish

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The authorities are set to complete the special summary revision of electoral rolls for the Budgam and Nagrota seats, which have been vacant in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly for over six months.
Sources said that the voter revision exercise will conclude on May 5 (Monday) with the publication of the final electoral roll. This will pave the way for the Election Commission of India to announce the schedule for the upcoming elections, factoring in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack.
Both seats became vacant in October last year. Omar Abdullah vacated the Budgam seat on October 21, while the Nagrota seat became vacant on October 31 after the death of BJP MLA Devinder Singh Rana.
According to Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a bye-election must be held within six months of a seat becoming vacant. However, the poll body has been unable to conduct the exercise within this timeframe.
Currently, the National Conference appears to be in a strong position to win the Budgam seat, benefiting from a divided opposition in Kashmir. Meanwhile, the BJP is expected to retain the Nagrota seat with minimal challenges.
In the 2014 and 2024 assembly elections, these seats were won by the NC and BJP, respectively.
