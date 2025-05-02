Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistani Envoy To UN Says His Country“Does Not Seek Escalation”

2025-05-02 09:04:27
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, May 3 (NNN-APP) – A Pakistani envoy to the United Nations said yesterday that, his country“does not seek escalation,” a position he said has been made clear by the political leadership and at all levels.

Speaking at a press conference, at the UN headquarters in New York, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations, said, Pakistan has briefed the UN secretary-general, the General Assembly president and the Security Council, of the latest developments, and has shared its position and concerns with various other international partners.

While underlining that Pakistan does not seek escalation, the ambassador said,“At the same time, we are fully prepared to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Ahmad said, Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.“Nothing justifies targeting of innocent civilians.”

He noted that Pakistan desires for good neighbourly, peaceful and cooperative relations with all its neighbours, including India, and advocates for a relationship grounded in mutual respect, sovereign equality, peaceful co-existence and peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes.

Noting that the situation unfolding in the region poses a serious threat to international peace and security, he said, Pakistan has urged immediate de-escalation.“Escalatory rhetoric and unilateral actions are counter-productive.”

The ambassador hailed efforts that have been undertaken by the UN secretary-general and others, calling for cooperation, dialogue and de-escalation, saying that, these efforts and outreach should continue and merit further intensification, to prevent escalation and conflict.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated, following a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam in the Indian-controlled Kashmir on Apr 22.– NNN-APP

