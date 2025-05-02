'Qatar Trade And Treasury Transformation Summit 2025' Announces Mastercard As 'Exclusive Payment Sponsor'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Chamber announced recently that Mastercard is supporting the 'Qatar Trade and Treasury Transformation Summit 2025' as the exclusive Payment Sponsor.

Under the patronage of H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, the“Qatar Trade and Treasury Transformation Summit 2025” will be held on May 7 at the InterContinental Doha Hotel.

Organised by Qatar Chamber and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC Qatar), and co-organised by MERGE Events, the summit convenes leading experts from the GCC and beyond to explore the latest trends in trade, digital banking, and treasury innovation.

The event aims to accelerate digital transformation and foster innovation in trade finance and payment solutions. Commenting on the sponsorship agreement, Acting General Manager of Qatar Chamber Ali Bu Sharbak Al Mansori stated:“We are pleased to welcome Mastercard as the exclusive Payment Sponsor for the 'Qatar Trade and Treasury Transformation Summit

2025'.

He also noted that through this collaboration with a leading international company, participants will benefit from valuable insights and perspectives that are crucial to advancing trade and treasury transformation.