Can Swiss Ski Resorts Outrun Climate Change?

Swiss ski resorts have succeeded in boosting visitor numbers through offers such as multi-resort passes. But more needs to be done so the industry can future-proof itself against the threat of melting glaciers and snowless winters.

Swiss ski resorts have enjoyed another good season. Visitor numbers were up 12% overall compared with the previous year. Western Switzerland saw a jump of 29%, according to the Swiss Cable Car Association.

Much of the growth can be attributed to the popularity of multi-resort passes, which give snow-sports enthusiasts access to a range of ski areas across the country. These were introduced to provide a buffer against the effects of climate change and provide resorts with more economic visibility as annual snow fall drops.



Multi-resort passes emerged in 2017 when Magic Pass , a low-cost season ticket, was launched by a cooperative to help a handful of resorts boost visitor numbers after years of disappointing winters and lower-than-average snowfall.



Currently priced at CHF450 ($545), it gives skiers access to nearly 100 resorts, mostly in the western part of the country, plus a few in Italy and France, for winter skiing and summer activities. It also provides a degree of financial stability to lift operators. During the latest season, which started in November, the number of tickets sold rose by 10% compared to a year earlier, according to the cooperative.

United States-based providers of multi-resort passes have also joined the fray, although prices are higher as they give access to some of the top Swiss ski resorts. Most notable has been the Epic Pass, developed by New York-listed Vail Resorts, the world's biggest mountain resort operator and owner.

T-bar lift in Les Diablerets in the 1960s. Pierre Weber /“Les Diablerets Vers L'Eglise”

Vail Resorts entered Switzerland in 2022 with the acquisition of Andermatt's ski lifts, followed by the Crans-Montana resort (now called CM Mountain resort) in 2023. The pass, priced at CHF1,184 for the 2024-2025 season, offers access to ski resorts on four continents.



The Ikon Pass, offered by Alterra, another US company that's a joint venture between two investment firms, includes entry to the world-class Verbier and Zermatt ski areas.

Crans-Montana managing director Pete Petrovski told SWI swissinfo that pre-season sales of the Epic Pass“allow resorts to build a plan to fight climate change as much as possible, and to make that commitment ahead of time; to plan strategically for the long term, and make investments”, such as in less energy-intensive infrastructure. As with resorts associated with the Magic Pass, being part of the multi-resort Epic Pass provides Crans-Montana with increased revenue, predictability and overall business stability, Petrovski said.



Climate change looms

In resorts where the passes are in use, the feedback has been mostly positive. The initiative has had a beneficial impact, with a“clear increase” in the number of visitors, said Christian Reber, the mayor of Ormont-Dessus, the municipality that includes Les Diablerets, one of the first resorts to adopt the Magic Pass.“It's a big plus for the middle class by democratising skiing,” he added.



But when locals were asked whether they worry about the future of skiing, a sport that is integral to the identity of this mid-to-high altitude resort, due to climate change, most are dismissive. One long-term resident with a secondary home in the resort explained their reticence to speak on the issue of climate change:“It's as if they are afraid of jinxing their destiny.”

