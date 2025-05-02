Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Expands Houston Campus With New Fabrication Building

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new facility is designed to meet the rising demand for Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas' Electric Class I and Class II products, including the pantograph reach truck, order picker, and stand-up counterbalance forklift. It is also designed to significantly enhance production capacity, streamline operations, and lower manufacturing costs to better serve evolving customer needs.

"This expansion is a reflection of our continued commitment to innovation and growth," said Berry Mansfield, President of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas . "It took a shared vision to bring this expansion to life, and we're proud of what we've built. This facility not only supports our growth in electrification but also creates a more engaging environment for our employees. We're excited to start production this year."

Construction began with a groundbreaking in August 2023 and was completed in spring 2024. Installation of advanced technologies, including powder painting and robotic welding equipment, took place throughout 2024, culminating in the completion of the new electrification building in 2025.

The development aligns with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas' long-term strategic goal to grow its warehouse product market share. With electric-powered solutions continuing to outpace internal combustion (IC) vehicles in the market, this facility strengthens the company's position for sustained momentum.

In total, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas has invested nearly $20 million in the new facility to respond to increasing demand while improving lead times, profitability, and product quality. The new facility will help all parties involved by streamlining operations and boosting overall manufacturing efficiency, delivering greater value to customers, employees and partners.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for over 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit .

