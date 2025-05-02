Melliflous First Single 'Hridayam Lopala' From Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' Promises Gripping Story In Store!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 2 (IANS) The makers of director Gowtam Tinnanuri's eagerly awaited film,'Kingdom', featuring actors Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyasri Borse in the lead, on Friday released the first single, a mellifluous romantic number called "Hridayam Lopala' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his timeline on X, actor Vijay Deverakonda, who shared the link to the full video song that has been picturised on the lead pair, wrote, "A little softness, A little love, This is all their world allowed. From the world of #Kingdom. We welcome you all into it, into our journey, emotions and our hearts. #HridayamLopala."

The song, which has been picturised on Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse, is a mellifluous number which has high retention value. More importantly, the dialogues that appear in between the song gives viewers some crucial details about the plot of the film.

Firstly, we get to learn that Vijay Deverakonda's name in the film is Suri and that he and Bhagyashri Borse are pretending to be lovers. They are together to fulfill some big mission. However, it is unclear what their mission is. Borse appears to be a doctor while Deverakonda appears to be in the business of killing people and the two constantly keep their distance when alone. However, by the end of the song, the couple seem to really fall in love with each other.

The song, which has been set to tune by Anirudh Ravichander, has lyrics by Krishna Kanth and been rendered by Anirudh Ravichander and Anumita Nadesan.

Cinematography for the film is Jomon T John and Girish Gangadharan. Editing for the film, which is to hit screens on May 30 this year, is by Navin Nooli. It is being produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas Banners respectively. The film is to be presented by Srikara Studios. Well known costume designer Neeraja Kona will be in-charge of the costumes for this film, which will have its songs choreographed by Vijay Binni.

The film, which is full of action sequences, has three stunt choreographers -- Yannick Ben, Chethan D'Souza, Real Satish –working on it.