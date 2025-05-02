Community Celebrates Grand Opening Of The Scott County Farmers' Market Pavilion In Downtown Georgetown

Georgetown opens the new Scott County Farmers' Market Pavilion May 10 with vendors, food, music & more-celebrating local goods & community spirit!

- Char WilliamsGEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The heart of downtown Georgetown is set to bloom with local flavor and community spirit as it celebrates the grand opening of the new Scott County Farmers' Market Pavilion on Saturday, May 10. The Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will commence at 8:30 AM at the corner of Broadway and Washington Streets, marking the beginning of the market's opening day, which will run until 12:30 PM."This pavilion is more than just a structure; it's a testament to our community's dedication to local agriculture and entrepreneurship," said Char Williams, President of the Scott County Farmers' Market. "We're thrilled to offer a space that supports our farmers and artisans and serves as a gathering place for events throughout the year."This state-of-the-art pavilion was made possible through a collaborative effort involving the Scott County Fiscal Court, the City of Georgetown, the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund (KADF), and the Scott County Extension Office.Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington emphasized the project's significance,“I am grateful to the Fiscal Court for their support of the capital investment for this project. This could not have become a reality without the City Council and their partnership with the location and the collaboration from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and our Ag. Extension. Investing in this pavilion reflects our commitment to our local producers and vendors and enhancing the quality of life in Scott County. It's a wonderful addition to downtown Georgetown that will serve our community in numerous ways, from supporting local producers to hosting public events.”"The new structure expands the market's capacity from 16 to over 30 vendor spaces, providing a venue for various events beyond the traditional Farmers' Market. Attendees can enjoy music throughout the morning, and food truck Nice Nachos adds to the festive atmosphere.The Scott County Farmers' Market proudly features a dedicated group of full-time vendors who bring a diverse array of locally produced goods to the community each week. From fresh fruits and vegetables to artisanal products, these vendors offer something for everyone. Regular attendees include McFarland Farms, New Evolution Farm, On the Run Farm, Packs a Kick in the End Beer Cheese, Payne's Green Thumb Market, Purplewood Farm, Misty Thicket Farms, Sadieville Soap, Triple J Farm, The Twisted Orchard, Backwoods Jewelry, BiWater Farm, Blue Collar Coffee, D&T Produce and Processing, Elmwood Stock Farm, Evans Orchard, Georgetown Originals, Gigi's Herbs, Gray Arbor Farm, and Hollow Oak Farm. Their commitment to quality and community engagement makes the market a vibrant hub for local commerce and connection.​In addition to our full-time vendors, the Scott County Farmers' Market is excited to welcome various visiting vendors throughout the season. These guest vendors bring unique products and specialties, enhancing the diversity of offerings available to our patrons. Visitors can look forward to delights from Carly's Knead and Nibble, The Grey HEN, Hallstead Farm and Meats, Tina's Plants and Things, Seeds of Faith Resin/Products, and Slippery Slope Farm. Each brings their distinctive flair to the market, ensuring there's always something new and exciting for our community to enjoy.Additionally, the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission will have a booth at the event, offering a variety of giveaways. Be sure to stop by and grab some goodies while exploring the market and enjoying the festivities.The pavilion is poised to host various community events throughout the year, including Party on the Square concerts, the Juneteenth Celebration, and Elizabeth's Village Night Market."The new Scott County Farmers' Market Pavilion is a shining example of what we can achieve through collaboration and shared vision,” Mayor Burney Jenkins highlighted the collaborative effort behind the pavilion's creation.“It's a space that will unite people, celebrate our local culture, and invigorate our downtown area."The Scott County Farmers' Market will operate every Saturday between 8:30 AM and 12:30 PM from Mother's Day weekend through the end of September.For more information, please visit .

