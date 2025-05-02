Cryptocurrency Stock News Bites: Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: $MARA) Purchases An Additional 10,000 S-19J Pro ASIC Miners From Bitmain And Announces Plans To Open A Second Data Center

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) December 9, 2020 (Investorideas Newswire) Cryptocurrency Stock News Bites: Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA ) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, has entered into a contract with Bitmain to purchase 10,000 Antminer S-19j Pro ASIC Miners.

Under the terms of the agreement, Marathon will receive an initial batch of 6,000 S-19j Pro Miners in August 2021. The remaining 4,000 miners will be delivered in September 2021.

Once all of Marathon's purchased miners are delivered and fully deployed, the Company's mining portfolio will consist of 33,560 state of the art ASIC miners, generating 3.56 EH/s. As a result, the Company will be consuming approximately 100 MWs of power, the maximum amount available at the Company's data center in Hardin, MT.

To continue expanding its operations, the Company is working with its energy partner, Beowulf Energy, to open a renewable energy powered data center in the northeastern United States. This facility will initially provide Marathon with an additional 100 MWs of power and has the potential to increase to 250 MWs of power.

Marathon's chairman and chief executive officer, Merrick Okamoto, stated, "We are pleased to have successfully completed the purchase of all ASIC Miners required to fully utilize our 100 MW data center in Hardin MT. We are now looking forward to our next phase of growth as we build out our second data center. The new facility will be powered primarily by clean, renewable power, which is not only cost-effective, but will also allow us to lower our carbon footprint. Currently, we believe the costs to operate our second facility will be similar to the industry-leading rates we have at our Hardin facility: $0.028 per kWh for power and $0.006 per kWh for hosting operations."

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:

Upon Delivery and Full Deployment, the Company's Mining Operations Will Include 33,560 State of the Art ASIC Miners, with a Total Hashrate of 3.56 EH/s

Projected Hashrate

Research more bitcoin, crypto and blockchain stocks with Investorideas stock directory

About Investorideas - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos, looking at cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the following podcasts and columns : Crypto Corner , Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change , Exploring Mining the AI Eye .

Stock Bites is a branded product of Investorideas

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. This stock bites news release publication is available as a paid for service on Investorideas News-Upload/

More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy:

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

Download our Mobile App for iPhone and Android

Get free investor news alerts

Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411

Get more Bitcoin, Blockchain, Digital Currency stock investor ideas - news, articles, podcasts and stock directories