Networknewsaudio Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) Bringing Therapeutic Options To Diseases With Unmet Needs

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The emergence of psychedelic therapies as a popular investment a few years ago was mostly underscored by investors that rode the cannabis wave seeing a brand-new opportunity with drugs such as psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and others to address hard-to-treat mental health diseases, namely depression, addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety. As strides are being made on those fronts, a second investment wave is swelling on the horizon that looks to feature expanded indications and bring new therapeutic options to diseases with unmet needs. Psychedelics could redefine standards of care for chronic diseases and reshape psychiatry, including counseling practices, among other things.is leading this next wave of psychedelic drug development beyond mental health into chronic pain and eating disorders as the company advances its clinical programs. With a diverse approach, Tryp is joined by a short list of brand name leaders in psychedelics that includesand, all of which are making significant strides towards validating the legitimate potential of a wide range of psychedelic-based treatment regimens.

Tryp Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs through accelerated regulatory pathways. Tryp's psilocybin-for-neuropsychiatric disorders, or PFN(TM) (“PFN”), program is focused on the development of synthetic psilocybin as a new class of drug for the treatment of chronic pain and eating disorder indications. The company has announced upcoming Phase 2a clinical trials with the University of Michigan and the University of Florida to evaluate its drug products for fibromyalgia and eating disorders, respectively. Tryp is also developing a proprietary psilocybin-based product, TRP-8803, that uses a novel formulation and method of delivery to improve the patient experience. For more information about the company, please visit .

