Russian Energy, Metallurgical Companies Hit By Ukraine Sanctions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk says that among the Russian companies on which Ukraine imposed sanctions today are energy and metallurgical enterprises that contribute to the Russian defense program.

Vlasiuk reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

"New sanctions decrees are on the website, and sanctions are in the NSDC register. I will dwell in detail on one of them, the 'Business' package. Nineteen Russian energy companies of the Novatek Group are LNG suppliers; four companies that supply titanium to Russia (a critical material for the production of missiles and other weapons); two metallurgical companies of Russian oligarch Lisin; Mykola Azarov's son Alexei, who runs a business in the temporarily occupied areas; Volga Abrasive Plant and Volgaburmash - the former is a key producer of silicon carbide in Russia, which is used to manufacture semiconductors and high-precision electronics. It cooperates with sanctioned companies of the Russian military-industrial complex ("Progress Rocket and Space Center", PJSC "Yakovlev", etc.). It continues exports to the EU," Vlasiuk stated.

He also noted that Volgaburmash, Russia's largest manufacturer of tools for the oil and gas, mining and construction industries, has also been subject to restrictions.

Volgaburmash is actively increasing exports to the EU while the aggressor state is destroying its Ukrainian competitor, Drogobych Chisel Plant, with targeted missile attacks.“We will synchronize everything with partners,” the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy assured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, today President Volodymyr Zelensky implemented the NSDC decision to impose sanctions on a number of individuals and entities. Among those who are targeted by sanctions are Oleksiy Arestovych, Pavlo Onishchenko, and Myroslav Oleshko.

