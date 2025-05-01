The California Fire Foundation Announces $5 Million Donation From PG&E For California Firefighters Memorial

California Fire Foundation Logo

Donation supports the California Firefighter Memorial expansion project to ensure space to honor future generations of fallen firefighters

SACRAMENTO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Fire Foundation ( ), the California-based nonprofit that assists families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect, announced today a $5 million donation from Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) for the California Firefighters Memorial in Sacramento.

This generous contribution will fund the expansion and maintenance of the Memorial, which currently honors 1,563 firefighters who have died in the line of duty. PG&E's charitable contribution is funded by PG&E shareholders, not customers.

The Memorial was unveiled on April 6, 2002, and is a lasting tribute to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect their fellow Californians. Every year, new names of firefighters lost in the line of duty are added to the Memorial to be forever remembered for their ultimate sacrifice in serving the public. Unfortunately, due to the dangerous nature of the profession, the Memorial is now full, and more space is needed. CFF is actively fundraising for the expansion to continue to add names to the Memorial so we can honor our fallen for generations to come.

"CFF and firefighters work year-round tirelessly to protect our residents, and families from disaster and wildfire. Today, we take a moment to acknowledge the selfless and irreplaceable men and women who put others before themselves," said Brian K. Rice, Chair of the California Fire Foundation. "This $5 million donation from PG&E will help ensure the memory of these fallen firefighters will endure for many decades and be a lasting symbol of the unwavering dedication firefighters have to protect lives."

The Memorial was built and is maintained entirely through private fundraising-much of it coming from firefighters themselves. Over two decades ago, more than $2 million was raised privately for the construction and maintenance of the California Firefighters Memorial. Most of the initial funding came from firefighters, the specialized Firefighter License Plates and The Firefighters Memorial Tax Check-off.

"All Californians have been impacted by devastating wildfires in recent years, especially our firefighters and first responders on the frontlines and their families. We can never forget the names of those who did not return home. That's what this Memorial Wall is all about-never forgetting so that we can all do more to end catastrophic wildfires and ensure everyone makes it home safely every day," said PG&E Corporation CEO Patti Poppe.

PG&E has a nearly 30-year history of supporting CFF. Most recently, the PG&E Corporation Foundation has partnered with CFF on its . The program is focused on fire preparedness and response as well as community awareness.

PG&E's new contribution for the Memorial will cover almost half the total $12 million expansion cost.

The 2025 Annual California Firefighters Memorial Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, October 4, 2025.

About California Fire Foundation

The California Fire Foundation, a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation's mandate includes an array of survivor and victim assistance projects and community initiatives. To learn more about the Memorial Expansion, visit cafirefoundation/memorialexpansion .

About The PG&E Corporation Foundation

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation , is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge and pge/news .

Contacts:

California Fire Foundation | DeeDee Garcia | [email protected]

PG&E Marketing & Communications | 415-973-5930

