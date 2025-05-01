Mission Unveils Cloud Operate For Intelligent Cloudops

Expert-driven, AI-enhanced operations designed to streamline incident response and reduce downtime

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission , a CDW company and US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services and ISV Accelerate Partner, today announced the launch of Mission Cloud Operate, a fully managed service designed to maximize uptime, performance, and reliability of AWS environments. Cloud Operate helps teams avoid issues and keeps businesses running smoothly by combining deep observability via New Relic One, AI-powered incident correlation, and around-the-clock alert response.

As cloud environments grow more complex, engineering teams are often stretched thin, balancing innovation with day-to-day operational demands. Mission's Cloud Operate addresses this challenge with a service model that blends intelligent tooling with hands-on operational assistance from CloudOps engineers who handle routine environmental tasks and configurations on your behalf. The result: reduced operational overhead and more time for teams to focus on strategic initiatives.

"I need coverage 24/7 365, and Mission's cloud operations keep me functional so that I'm not getting calls at 2:00 AM, and my team isn't panicking when something goes wrong right after close of business," said Jon Goldman, CTO at Playbill. "Mission has been such a good partner to us at Playbill. Having an AWS partner as strong as Mission is so important to your business."

"Managing cloud environments efficiently requires a blend of advanced tools and expert operational assistance, especially as businesses scale," said Ted Stuart, President and COO at Mission. "With Cloud Operate, we're offering a comprehensive solution that combines best-in-class observability with hands-on AWS expertise to ensure teams can focus on innovation, not just maintenance. And since it's a SaaS product available exclusively through the AWS Marketplace, customers can use Cloud Operate to burn down their Private Pricing Agreement commitments."

Cloud Operate customers gain tailored alerting and end-to-end visibility into their AWS environments, enabled by Mission's expert configuration of New Relic One. Dashboards and metrics are aligned to each environment's architecture and business needs, ensuring alerts are actionable and relevant, not just noise.

Mission's CloudOps team, which includes Technical Account Managers, CloudOps Architects, and Service Desk Engineers, plays an active role in incident management and response. By combining AI-powered incident correlation with human expertise, Mission helps customers identify root causes quickly and prevent recurring issues.

Cloud Operate offers:



Holistic monitoring across environments

Proactive issue identification

Routine AWS operational task execution

Expert New Relic integration

24/7 incident response Strategic AWS guidance

Cloud Operate is a SaaS product exclusively available through the AWS Marketplace, where eligible customers can also apply purchases toward their AWS Private Pricing Agreements (PPAs).

For more information about Mission's Cloud Operate, visit .

About Mission

Mission, a CDW company, is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services and consulting provider, offering end-to-end cloud services, innovative AI solutions, and software for AWS customers. As an AWS Premier Tier Partner, we help manage technology investments, improve performance and governance, scale to meet demand, safeguard data, and innovate fearlessly. Our team of AWS experts empowers businesses to accelerate the adoption of new technology like generative AI and migrate, manage, and modernize their cloud environments -- ensuring a successful future in the cloud. Mission consistently earns Best Places to Work awards and is recognized across the technology industry for its commitment to closing the cloud skills gap. For more information, visit: .

Media Contact:

Shelby Pezold

PANBlast for Mission

[email protected]

SOURCE Mission

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED