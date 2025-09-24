Ali Fazal On Working With Prosit Roy: He Has This Rare Ability To Create A World That Pulls You In
Prosit, known for helming projects like Anushka Sharma's psychological horror Pari, the yet-to-be-released Chakda Xpress, and the widely acclaimed Paatal Lok Season 1, brings his signature layered storytelling and atmospheric vision to Raakh.
Ali told IANS:“Prosit Roy has been on my dream list of directors to work with for a long time. His work in 'Pari' showed me how storytelling can be elevated through atmosphere and restraint, and later with Paatal Lok, he redefined grit and nuance on screen.”
The actor said that when Raakh came along with Prosit at the helm,“it felt like the perfect alignment.”
“Stepping into the shoes of a cop for the first time was already an exciting challenge, but having Prosit guide me through it made the journey even more rewarding. He has this rare ability to create a world that pulls you in completely, while at the same time pushing you to find new depths as an actor,” he added.
Ali shared:“Raakh has been one of those projects where everything I had hoped for came together - a great role, a powerful story, and a director I deeply admire. I couldn't have asked for a better combination.”
The series is executive produced and directed by Prosit Roy, and created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket.
The actor is also gearing up for his role of Guddu Bhaiya in the movie adaptation of“Mirzapur”.
He has dived into his family roots of“pehelwani and kushti” to build strength and muscles.
Speaking about this unique preparation, a source close to Ali told IANS: "Guddu Bhaiya is a beast in his own right, and he wanted to approach him, this time with the same authenticity that his ancestors brought to their craft.”
“His family has a long history in Pehelwani, and he grew up watching the discipline, the grit, and the sheer physical power it demands. So instead of gulping down endless protein shakes, he is going back to those roots training like a wrestler, eating like a wrestler," a source added.
Ali is reportedly leaning on his family's time-honoured recipes, rich in natural proteins, ghee, milk, and seasonal produce to support his diet, giving his transformation a homegrown touch.
Reflecting on his current fitness routine, Ali told IANS: "The idea is to build a body that's not just for show but one that can truly fight, endure, and dominate, just like Guddu would. This is my way of bringing a fresher, fiercer Guddu to the screen."
