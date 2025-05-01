Canary Technologies Named Guest Engagement Solution Of The Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Chosen from thousands of nominations across more than 14 countries, the award underscores how Canary is redefining modern guest engagement. With AI at its core, Canary's solutions digitize the guest journey from booking to checkout-enabling hotel operators to streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver the modern hospitality experiences today's travelers expect.

"We're honored to be recognized as Guest Engagement Solution of the Year-and even more excited to see modern guest engagement breaking through as a priority across the travel industry," said SJ Sawhney, Co-founder and President of Canary Technologies. "More and more hotel operators are rising to the challenge of delivering exceptional guest experiences in new and innovative ways. We're humbled to be part of that transformation and proud to support this momentum across the 20,000+ hoteliers we serve around the world."

This recognition also reflects a growing industry-wide demand for more intuitive, tech-enabled guest experiences. As hotels increasingly move away from outdated, fragmented systems, solutions like Canary are setting a new standard for what guest engagement can look like.

"Technology is now integral to how guests travel, with most preferring to stay at properties with self-service tech," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of TravelTech Breakthrough Awards. "However, many hotel tech stacks still rely on clunky, legacy systems that are not what guests want and don't help with ROI. Canary's AI-powered platform breaks through the travel tech market with a holistic guest experience and engagement solution that empowers hoteliers to raise revenue across the board, all while enhancing staff efficiency and maximizing guest satisfaction."

The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program honors the world's top travel technology companies, products and services. Its mission is to spotlight the global innovators transforming the travel industry, through one of the most comprehensive evaluations of breakthrough technologies shaping the future of travel.

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning AI-powered Guest Management Platform. Digitizing guest touchpoints from booking to checkout, Canary's cutting-edge solutions simplify hotel operations, increase revenue, and elevate the guest experience. Enabling these innovations is Canary AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence model built specifically for hotels.

Trusted by over 20,000 hoteliers in 90+ countries, Canary powers hospitality at the world's most renowned brands, including Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, BWH Hotels, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. Recognized as the #1 Guest Experience Platform by HotelTechReport for multiple years, Canary has earned accolades such as Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2023, the 2024 Deloitte Fast 500, and Business Insider's 2025 list of Companies Most Likely to Become a Tech Unicorn.

For more information, visit .

About TravelTechBreakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in travel technology products, services, and companies around the world. The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of travel technology companies and products in categories that include Property Management, Reservations Platforms, Airline Operations, Travel Analytics and more. For more information visit TravelTechBreakthrough. Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations.

