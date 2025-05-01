403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Rights Group Seeks To Rehabilitate Prison Inmates
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's National Human Rights Diwan announced Thursday that the national initiative "Support Them" aims to rehabilitate inmates of correctional institutions through training, employment and renovation and furnishing projects at correctional facilities.
This came in a Diwan press statement following a coordination meeting held for the initiative "Support Them" in partnership with the Human Construction Society for Social Development, the Interior Ministry, and private companies.
Head of the tripartite committee for running the Diwan's affairs, Minister Plenipotentiary Anas Al-Shaheen chaired the meeting, with representatives from several government agencies and private companies in attendance.
The statement explained that the "Support Them" initiative provides an opportunity for cooperation between government, civil society, and charitable sectors as donors to support projects that contribute to promoting human rights, improving decent living conditions, and respecting the rights of inmates.
The General Administration of Correctional Institutions at the Interior Ministry, the Human Construction Society for Community Development, the Youth Public Authority, the Kuwaiti Union of Charitable Societies and Foundations, the Union of Investment Companies, the Kuwait Industries Union, the Kuwait Lawyers Association, the Kuwait Dairy Company, Shuwaikh Gate Holding Company, Al-Rawdatain Company, and Namaa Charity, attended the meeting. (end)
ha
This came in a Diwan press statement following a coordination meeting held for the initiative "Support Them" in partnership with the Human Construction Society for Social Development, the Interior Ministry, and private companies.
Head of the tripartite committee for running the Diwan's affairs, Minister Plenipotentiary Anas Al-Shaheen chaired the meeting, with representatives from several government agencies and private companies in attendance.
The statement explained that the "Support Them" initiative provides an opportunity for cooperation between government, civil society, and charitable sectors as donors to support projects that contribute to promoting human rights, improving decent living conditions, and respecting the rights of inmates.
The General Administration of Correctional Institutions at the Interior Ministry, the Human Construction Society for Community Development, the Youth Public Authority, the Kuwaiti Union of Charitable Societies and Foundations, the Union of Investment Companies, the Kuwait Industries Union, the Kuwait Lawyers Association, the Kuwait Dairy Company, Shuwaikh Gate Holding Company, Al-Rawdatain Company, and Namaa Charity, attended the meeting. (end)
ha
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment