Air2o Expands New Phoenix Manufacturing Facility Fivefold, Plans To Create Over 200 Jobs

PHOENIX, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Air2O, a global leader in advanced thermal management solutions for mission-critical environments, is pleased to announce moving into its new 186,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Phoenix in June 2025 and will be operational in the fall. Exterior space significantly increases the facility's square footage, offering the increased operation plans and flexibility to seamlessly accommodate ramp-up for customers in dynamic industries.

Thus, the facility, more than quintuples the rapidly growing company's U.S. footprint, is dedicated to the production of equipment for data centers, semiconductor manufacturing facilities, lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities and other environments requiring energy efficient, sustainable, and technologically advanced HVACD solutions.

The facility features:



A significantly expanded manufacturing footprint with additional space dedicated to assembly, welding, tailored electrical control panels, Paint Booth, R&D and Testing

More warehousing space for raw materials, parts and components that will enhance supply chain resiliency and inventory management capabilities

Increased office and conference room space, a new showroom and additional employee amenities 1300 W Alameda Rd. Phoenix

Photo of new building with Mike Sullivan, CEO, and Tom Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer, Air2O.

"By harnessing advanced, sustainable technologies and offering fully customized solutions, Air2O empowers industries to overcome even the toughest environmental challenges efficiently and cost-effectively," said Mike Sullivan, CEO, Air2O. "Collaboration, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence are at the heart of everything we do. Our expanded facility not only strengthens our ability to deliver next-generation thermal management solutions, but it also enables us to support our customers more effectively providing faster response times, greater flexibility, and the highest level of service as we help shape the industries of the future."

Air2O is positioned to accelerate innovation, expand its supply chain logistics and develop talent while capitalizing on Arizona's thriving data center, semiconductor manufacturing, lithium-ion battery production and other mission-critical industries. The new facility reflects Air2O's commitment to scaling operations sustainably while maintaining its leadership in advanced thermal management solutions.

Air2O anticipates hiring 200-plus employees through 2026 to meet increasing demand for innovative products such as its Air2O Wall for data center cooling, dual voltage Liquid Load Banks for commissioning of liquid cooled data centers, desiccant dehumidification solutions for low dew point applications such as lithium ion battery manufacturing, custom clean room air handling units for the semiconductor industry, and other thermal management solutions that enable precise temperature and humidity control in the most sensitive environments.

Named one of Arizona's Most Admired Companies and honored as the Arizona Small Company Innovator of the Year in 2024, Air2O will continue to focus on delivering exceptional value to its customers, employees, and community as one of the state's premier industrial design, engineering, and manufacturing firms.

ABOUT AIR2O

Air2O is a global leader in advanced thermal management for mission-critical facilities, offering sustainable, custom solutions and Arizona's sole manufacturer of low dew point HVACD applications. Learn more at air2o .

