HR Leaders And Government Stakeholders Set To Convene In Doha As The 2Nd HR Forum Qatar Opens On 6 May 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Final preparations complete as Qatar prepares to host its most strategic HR and workforce transformation platform
Doha, Qatar, 1 May 2025
Qatar is set to welcome the region's foremost HR visionaries, policymakers, and public sector leaders at the 2nd HR Forum Qatar , taking place on 6 May 2025 at the InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa . Final preparations are underway as the stage is set for a full-day programme dedicated to workforce innovation , localisation strategies , AI-powered HR solutions , and government-led talent development . The 2nd edition of HR Forum Qatar is expected to welcome over 250 senior-profile delegates , featuring a dynamic lineup of 30+ expert speakers , 8+ supporting partners , and more than 12 sponsors and exhibitors . Among those confirmed to attend are leading senior HR professionals, business executives, and public sector officials , making it one of the most influential gatherings of workforce decision-makers in the region. “We are proud to deliver the second edition of HR Forum Qatar , a timely platform that bridges national policy with cutting-edge HR practices. This forum is designed to foster forward-looking dialogue, strengthen public-private collaboration, and ensure Qatar remains at the forefront of strategic workforce transformation.”
- Akinola Solanke , Conference Director, Great Minds Event Management This year's forum is backed by national stakeholders including the Ministry of Public Health , Ministry of Communications and Information Technology , and the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority , reflecting its alignment with Qatar's Vision 2030 and long-term national workforce goals. The event will open with a keynote address by Fatima Al-Emadi of QFCRA, followed by key sessions from:
Shk Ghalya Al-Thani – Qatar Foundation
Hanan Abdalmaged – Ministry of Public Health
Abdulla Al-Khalifa – Ministry of Communications and Information Technology
State Audit Bureau – Qatar
AI and the future of HR strategy
Building Qatari talent pipelines
Evolving total rewards and employee wellbeing
Inclusion and workforce engagement
Leadership development and succession planning
